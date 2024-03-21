Jhang District Launches Mega Tree Plantation Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Jhang district initiated a large-scale tree plantation drive on Thursday, coinciding with World Forest Day.
A spokesperson from the Forest Department informed local journalists about the extensive plantation efforts set to take place across various departments, schools, and colleges.
The initiative aims to plant 60,000 trees covering 60 acres of land in Shorkot Cantt Forests, with planting already underway in this area.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a tree himself.
The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Shorkot Niaz Ahmed Mughal, Molana Asif Muawia, former MPA Ch Khalid Ghani, Sharjeel Ahmed Qureshi, members of civil society, students, and NGOs.
Students from Chenab College Shorkot and Govt Girls College Shorkot actively participated by planting trees as well.
The tree plantation initiative spans across all parts of the district, aiming to plant over 500,000 trees during the drive.
