Open Menu

Jhang District Launches Mega Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Jhang district launches mega tree plantation drive

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Jhang district initiated a large-scale tree plantation drive on Thursday, coinciding with World Forest Day.

A spokesperson from the Forest Department informed local journalists about the extensive plantation efforts set to take place across various departments, schools, and colleges.

The initiative aims to plant 60,000 trees covering 60 acres of land in Shorkot Cantt Forests, with planting already underway in this area.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a tree himself.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Shorkot Niaz Ahmed Mughal, Molana Asif Muawia, former MPA Ch Khalid Ghani, Sharjeel Ahmed Qureshi, members of civil society, students, and NGOs.

Students from Chenab College Shorkot and Govt Girls College Shorkot actively participated by planting trees as well.

The tree plantation initiative spans across all parts of the district, aiming to plant over 500,000 trees during the drive.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

World Civil Society Jhang All From Government

Recent Stories

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

34 minutes ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

41 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

49 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

4 hours ago
vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

4 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

6 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan