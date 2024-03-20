JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration in Jhang successfully intervened to prevent the Qabza Mafia from constructing illegal shops on government land on Wednesday.

According to details, acting on received information, revenue staff accompanied by police halted the construction work and demolished the under-construction shops.

The accused individuals involved in the illegal activity were apprehended, and a case was registered against them at Mochwala police station.

