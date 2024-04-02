The district administration on Tuesday has completed the rehabilitation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-standing public demand in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday has completed the rehabilitation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-standing public demand in Jhang.

According District Administration Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair visited the park after its renovation and planted the first tree in a symbolic gesture. More trees will be planted and lighting will be installed to enhance the park's ambiance.

"The rehabilitation of this park is a testament to our commitment to providing public spaces for the enjoyment of our citizens," said Deputy Commissioner Umair.

The Municipal Committee has also launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive in the city. Residents are encouraged to report any cleanliness issues to the committee to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

The park's reopening has been met with enthusiasm by the local community. It provides a much-needed green space for recreation and relaxation, fostering a sense of well-being and community spirit.

