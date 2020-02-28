JI condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Central leader and ex-MNA Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, he said that brutal violence was being committed against innocent people of Kashmir.

"Muslims have been forced to face atrocities, lock down and violence in IOK as well as in Palestine," he said.

He urged international communities and the United Nations to must took up this serious matter of violence in Kashmir.

He stressed youth to equip with modern knowledge and technology to face challenges of modern era.