Joe Biden Asks India To Restore Kashmiris’ Rights

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:18 PM

Joe Biden asks India to restore Kashmiris’ rights

In an online meeting with the head of American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), Dr. Ijaz Ahmad along with prominent members of the Muslim community, the former vice president has called on the Indian government to “take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir”.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has renewed his concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IlOJK), saying restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the internet, weakens democracy.

In an online meeting with the head of American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), Dr. Ijaz Ahmad along with prominent members of the Muslim community, the former vice president called on the Indian government to “take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir”.

India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of its constitution on August 5 last year in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, bifurcating the disputed territory into two Union territories – Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Ahmad assured Biden of Muslim community’s full support as he faces President Donald Trump in the November presidential elections, lauding his commitment to bring America back to its values.

Biden assured that he would give an enhance role to the Muslim community in his administration and address their concern and needs. “Never before we have so many Muslims in position of influence in a presidential campaign,” he pointed out.

“A hadith from the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) instructs, ‘Whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand’,” Biden quoted. “‘If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart.’”

Meanwhile, “Muslims for Biden” announced that they have raised $ 1.3 million in a virtual fundraiser with the former vice president.

On its part, APPAC has already donated $ 320,000 that includes a personal contribution of $120,000 by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, who heads the group.

