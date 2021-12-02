(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambreen Fatima, wife of investigative journalist Ahmad Noorani, filed for divorce "khula" in a family court here, while levelling serious allegations against her husband.

On her divorce application, Judge Muhammad Zubair Sabir has issued notices to respondents for December 15 during the initial hearing.

In a statement on social media, Ambreen Fatima wrote that despite being in marriage, it was formally established on social media that she has been divorced but no one showed the divorce papers as proof. She also alleged harsh treatment of her husband and said he did not give proper time to her or their children.

Meanwhile, the police investigation pertaining to the alleged attack on journalist Ambreen Fatima, wife of Ahmad Noorani by an unknown accused here was in progress as forensic evidences and geo-tagging of the incident has been completed.

The Ghaziabad police investigation officer of the case said that video footage, besides other evidences had been collected from the crime scene, after which the investigation was being conducted through various aspects to identify and arrest the accused involved in the incident.

He said that so far no accused into the matter was arrested while all out efforts were being made to analyze the evidences and crime scene so that the involved accused could be arrested, adding that no significant success was achieved in the investigation process of the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cant Investigation Naveed Irshad told APP that the police had to face some issues in the investigation process as no CCTV cameras were installed in the area or the nearby houses where the incident occurred.

The sketch of the accused could not be developed as victim Ambreen Fatima did not remember the appearance of the unknown accused because of sudden happening of the incident, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Ambreen Fatima was allegedly attacked by an unknown accused in Ghaziabad police limits while a first-information report (FIR), of the incident was also registered at the police station.

As per the FIR, Ambreen Fatima said that she and her children had left their house at 8pm on Wednesday (November 24), adding that when she reached an adjoining street, an unidentified person raced towards her car and struck the vehicle's windscreen three to four times with an iron object for causing harm to her. The person also hurled death threats before running away, she added.

Talking to APP, victim Ambreen Fatima said that soon after the incident occurred, she approached the police that cooperated with her and within no time registered the FIR, adding that she was satisfied with the police action so far and in contact with the police with regard to the investigation process. The police assured her that they would apprise her if they get any hint or information pertaining to her case.

Regarding the incident, she said that she was not able to nominate anyone's name in the FIR as she had no enmity and also could not identify the accused involved in the incident, adding, "I have also written some articles and features in the recent past but was not aware of the perpetrators of the incident."