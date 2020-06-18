UrduPoint.com
Journalist S.K Sami Recovers From COVID-19

Thu 18th June 2020

Journalist S.K Sami recovers from COVID-19

A local Journalist S.K Sami, recovered from coronavirus after battling with the pandemic disease for 18 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A local Journalist S.K Sami, recovered from coronavirus after battling with the pandemic disease for 18 days.

Talking to APP on Thursday, S.K Sami said that his wife and two children had also got affected by the disease but rather getting admitted in a hospital he preferred to consult his private family doctor for medication while remaining for eighteen days in quarantine.

The journalist had contracted the virus while performing his duties on regular basis. He extended his gratitude to the entire journalist fraternity, friends and family members for their well wishes.

"I am literally short of words for saying thanks to all those who prayed for me and my family and help defeat this fatal disease," he said.

