Journalists Attend H.E.A.T Training At SSU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 08:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A one-day Hostile Environment Awareness Training (H.E.A.T) session and self-defence training program held at SSU headquarters wherein, 25 journalists attended the session.

The session aimed at to apprise the journalists on how to protect themselves and the people around them and the measures to be adopted in case of any hostile situation if created by terrorists, said a news release on Friday.

During the training session, the journalists were given awareness to protect their lives and properties, develop confidence/capabilities and avoid risk in case of an emergency situation if arises during the attack by anti-social elements.

The guests were also informed about the self-defence techniques and use of different types of lethal and non-lethal weapons handling and behaviour in hostile environments.

A mock exercise was also conducted by the SSU Commandos during the training session.

It is pertinent to mention here that visiting journalists would play a key role in media coverage of upcoming general elections.

The journalists showed keen interest during the training session and thanked DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and other senior officers for conducting the session.

