Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends appointment of three new judges in Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the appointment of three new judges in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

For the first time, a female judge will be appointed in the Islamabad High Court.

The Judicial Commission met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to discuss appointment of three judges in IHC.

According to details, JCP recommended the appointment of Advocate Ghulam Azam Qambrani from Balochistan as IHC judge.

The Judicial Commission has recommended the appointment of Fayyaz Ahmad Jindran from Islamabad while Lubna Pervez from Sindh as IHC judge.

The Judicial Commission referred the matter to the Parliamentary Committeefor final approval.

Lubna Pervez would be the first woman judge of the Islamabad High Court.

