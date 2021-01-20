UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Buys Land In Islamabad, D I Khan From Party Funds: Farrukh Habib

Wed 20th January 2021

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday alleged that Chief Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman purchased land in Chak Shahzad and Dera Ismail Khan from party funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday alleged that Chief Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman purchased land in Chak Shahzad and Dera Ismail Khan from party funds.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman should have submitted details about party funds to ECP to clear his position.

"Income of JUI-F is less that than its overall expenses. Maulana Sahib has to answer how he and his party have managed the increased expenditures. His party should have submitted all receipts and other related details to ECP," he claimed.

Referring to address of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz outside ECP, he described it as a "pack of lie" saying she should have apologized for misguiding the nation.

He asked Maryam Nawaz to submit sources of her party funding to the ECP rather staging a protest in front of ECP on Tuesday.

Criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Farrukh Habib said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had become chairman of the party on chit (Parchi), adding that instead of blackmailing state institutions, the opposition parties should have focused on submitting records of their funding to ECP.

"Nation is fed up with false narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). They are misleading the masses and leveling false allegations," he said and adding that the Scrutiny Committee has been working as per directions of ECP.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for source of their funds and expenses.

"Today the ECP has passed a historic order and according to Political Parties Order-2002 all parties should submit financial matters to the commission," he said.

As per Political Parties Act, Farrukh Habib said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of auditor.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given application to the ECP about parties financial returns, subsequently, the commission issued notices to nineteen (19) political parties.

