June 20 last date to apply for UNESCO International Literary prizes 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :June 20 will be the last date for those who wanted to participate in the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes 2022, which are being given away under the thematic focus on 'Transforming literacy learning spaces'.

Since 1967, UNESCO International Literacy Prizes have rewarded excellence and innovation in the field of literacy. According to an official source, as many as 506 projects and programmes undertaken by governments, non-governmental organizations and individuals around the world have been recognized.

Through these prestigious prizes, UNESCO seeks to support effective literacy practices and encourages the promotion of dynamic literate societies.

UNESCO International Literacy Prizes are given away in two categories including the UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize (3 awards) and The UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy (3 awards).

Established in 1989, with the support of the Government of the Republic of Korea, UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize gives special consideration to mother language-based literacy development. Each of the three UNESCO King Sejong prize winners receives a medal, a diploma and US$20.000.

While UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy was established in 2005 with the support of the Government of the People's Republic of China. It gives special consideration functional literacy, leveraging technological environments, in support of adults in rural areas and out-of-school youth. Each of the three UNESCO Confucius prizewinners receives a medal, a diploma and US$30.000.