- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner to UAE
UAE-Italy Non-oil Trade Hit €6 Billion In H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner To UAE
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Office in Dubai, emphasised that economic and trade relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates are experiencing a very positive phase, reflected in unprecedented growth rates in trade exchange and Italian exports to the UAE.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), Soldani said that non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy reached around €6 billion in the first half of 2025.
He explained that the first six months showed a 19% growth in Italian exports to the UAE compared to the same period last year, reaching €4.5 billion. Total exports are expected to exceed €9 billion by the end of the year, setting a new record after exports reached €7.8 billion in 2024.
He added that the industrial technology sector is performing exceptionally well, recording growth of more than 23% this year. It has become one of the main pillars of Italian exports to the UAE, alongside jewelry and other sectors.
Industrial technology alone accounts for 26% of total exports, surpassing sectors such as furniture in terms of growth.
Soldani noted that Italy’s participation in WETEX reflects this trend, as a number of leading Italian companies in renewable energy, water treatment, waste management, and other sustainability-related fields have been brought to the exhibition, offering innovative and diverse solutions.
He pointed out that Italian exports in the renewable energy sector alone exceeded €250 million last year, with an annual growth rate of more than 30%.
The Italian Trade Commissioner also highlighted that over 600 Italian companies currently operate directly in the UAE, with this number steadily increasing.
He added that these companies are not only focused on exporting to the UAE but also view the country as a strategic gateway to the markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the middle East and North Africa, and even Asia and Southeast Asia, thanks to the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with many global markets.
Recent Stories
PHE Minister strongly condemns explosion in Quetta
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project
3 miners killed as phosphate mine collapse in Abbottabad
Police arrest 84 professional beggars in citywide crackdown
42 transformers upgraded to three-phase for resolving voltage issues: FESCO
Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), ..
Pulses major source of protein for human food
Overloaded vehicles cause accidents: DSP
Man arrested for harassing girl through fake Facebook accounts
Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result in Inter exams
Departments directed to complete basic work regarding Media Enclave
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner to UAE6 minutes ago
-
UAE, Thailand hold first Consular Consultations to enhance cooperation in consular services6 minutes ago
-
Etihad Rail, Keolis Group sign strategic agreement for operating passenger trains22 minutes ago
-
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project52 minutes ago
-
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 20251 hour ago
-
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agricultural land use1 hour ago
-
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan1 hour ago
-
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full effect2 hours ago
-
UAE’s Aid Foresight Programme to drive global development cooperation, expert says2 hours ago
-
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's Department of Land l ..2 hours ago
-
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s next phase of indus ..2 hours ago
-
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order2 hours ago