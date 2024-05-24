K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that K Electric has agreed to restore electricity of consumers on paying the bills.

Maximum relief would be provided to the poor consumers consuming less units without discrimination, he said.

The government appreciates this initiative of K-Electric and has expressed hope that K-Electric could restore its reputation among the public through good conduct, he added. He urged the people to pay outstanding dues of the bills of Electricity department so that relief could be provided to them without delay.

A meeting of parliamentary leaders and assembly members of all parties was held in Sindh Assembly under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Energy and Planning Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Provincial Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, MNA Nabeel Gabol, MPA Yousuf Baloch, Asif Khan, Najam Mirza, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ali Khurshedi, Muhammad Farooq of Jamaat-e-Islami, President of People's Party District South Khalil Hot, K-Electric CEO Munis Ali, CDO Sadia Dada, Consultant KE Shizi Hussain, Regional Head Sheikh Humayun, Farah Naz, Nand Lal Sharma, Energy Ministry Consultant Hasan Raza and others were also present.

The increasing load shedding in Karachi, non-payment of K-Electric bills and shutdown due to faulty PMTs in various areas were discussed in the meeting.

MPA Nabil Gabol and MPA Yousuf Baloch raised the issue of long hours load-shedding in Lyari and registered their reservations. MQM's opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshedi and Jamaat-e-Islami's parliamentary leader Mohammad Farooq also expressed reservation over attitude of K Electric administration and said that electricity at that time is no less than a punishment for the people of this city.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that K Electric does not have any system and that is the reason why it is putting bill payers and non-bill payers in the same row.

CEO K-Electric Munis Ali said that currently 70 percent of the areas in the city with 1650 feeders do not have load shedding. He added that zero loadshedding is being observed in areas where there is a reduction in recovery from zero to 20% and in areas where there is a reduction in recovery up to 35%, loadshedding is being done for six hours and in areas with more than that, there is loadshedding for ten hours.

He said, we just want people to pay their recent bills then we will be in a position to end load shedding.

In the meeting, K Electric demanded to declare the examination centers as prohibited from load shedding.

Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah urged the K-Electric management to direct officers concerned to be respectful towards elected representatives. He added that everyone should be respected, and a mechanism should be devised to facilitate the poor people.

Shah said that K-Electric administration should also take steps with all the elected representatives to relieve the public from load shedding and ensure the payment of K Electric bills.

On this occasion, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, which will include representatives of Sindh Assembly and political parties outside the Assembly and representatives of K Electric. The committee will take steps to provide relief to the people by consulting other issues including ending load shedding in the city, and ensuring payment of K Electric bills.