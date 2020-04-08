K-Electric defers bills on average basis on NEPRA directives

Bills issued by K-Electric on average basis for March 2020 have been deferred for one month on directives of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

NEPRA came to know through various complaints that K-Electric Limited had issued March 2020 electricity bills on average basis due to coronavirus situation, which were on much higher side, said a press released here Wednesday.

The matter was taken up by NEPRA with K-Electric Management for resolution of the issue whilst offering some relief to consumers especially in the backdrop of coronavirus situation.

In response, KE Management decided that consumers having received March 2020 electricity bills on average basis may pay their electricity bills along with the actual meter reading based bills for April 2020 without any late payment surcharge.