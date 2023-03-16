Kalma Chowk underpass to be opened on March 23: Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal

Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal on Thursday said that on Pakistan Day (March 23), the Punjab government would fully open the under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass for traffic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal on Thursday said that on Pakistan Day (March 23), the Punjab government would fully open the under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass for traffic.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the under-construction CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project on Thursday at the site. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Central business District (CBD) Authority Imran Amin and Chief Engineer Riaz Hussain briefed the provincial minister on the progress of the development work.

Bilal Afzal said that there must be no compromise on global safety standards in this project. He said that it was a positive aspect that no accident occurred in such a big construction project so far.

The minister said, "In view of public difficulties, as soon as a part of project is completed, it is opened for traffic." Later, Bilal Afzal inspected the construction work on the spot and directed the officers that all the concerned departments should work together day and night to complete the project on time. He urged the officials of Nespak to provide all possible cooperation in achieving the set goals and remove the obstacles in this regard.

Earlier, the provincial minister was told in a briefing that the excavation of Ali Zeb Road underpass would be completed on 19th March and the carpeting of the road would start on March 20.

The CEO assured the Minister that every possible effort would be made to complete the work by March 23.