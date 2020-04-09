UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Records Highest Daily Rise In Covid-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indian occupied Kashmir on Wednesday confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day so far in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, with the new cases, the tally has risen to 158, government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Six people have recovered after contracting the virus and three died, he added.

In a related development, 30 people were arrested for defying strict lockdown orders.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 184 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has now surpassed 83,600, with more than 1.45 million cases confirmed, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows an upward of 308,700 patients have gone on to make a recovery.

