Khatmul Quran held at Sindh Governor’s House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Khatmul Quran program marks the completion of the recitation of the whole Quran at the Governor House here on Friday.

Well-known scholars Abdul Habib Attari, Mufti Noman Naeem also participated in the program, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House.

People from different walks of life, officers of the Governor House and the employees also participated.

A special prayer was held for the development and prosperity of the country.