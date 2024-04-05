Khatmul Quran Held At Sindh Governor’s House
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Khatmul Quran program marks the completion of the recitation of the whole Quran at the Governor House here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Khatmul Quran program marks the completion of the recitation of the whole Quran at the Governor House here on Friday.
Well-known scholars Abdul Habib Attari, Mufti Noman Naeem also participated in the program, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House.
People from different walks of life, officers of the Governor House and the employees also participated.
A special prayer was held for the development and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal7 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport12 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..12 minutes ago
-
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontiers36 minutes ago
-
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans5 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds3 minutes ago
-
Industrialists reminded of their corporate social responsibility3 minutes ago
-
JUI-S chairman condemns silence on Palestinian atrocities3 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves provision of Rs. 859.8 million supplementary grant for TMAs3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 1st meeting of Provincial Apex Committee3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.8m for treatment of police employees, their families3 minutes ago