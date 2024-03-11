Khawar Manika Appears In Iddat Case Without Lawyer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:18 PM
The ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, Khawar Manika, here on Monday could not present a defense counsel during proceedings of the appeal of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat Case
Session Judge of the District and Session Court Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjmand, heard the appeals.
Khawar Manika appeared before the court and took the position that he had appeared without a defense counsel due to time constraints.
Meanwhile, PTI lawyers Usman Riaz Gul, Shiraz Ranjha, and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry filed a separate application for the suspension of the sentence on behalf of Bushra Bibi.
The application stated that the court had already declared the application admissible for a hearing.
It urged the court to suspend the sentence till the final verdict on the application and grant bail to Bushra Bibi.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till March 20 and sought arguments on the applications.
