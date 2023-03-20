UrduPoint.com

Khubaib Foundation Organizes Funds Raising Event In UK

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Khubaib Foundation organizes funds raising event in UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khubaib Foundation on Monday organized funds raising event in Manchester United Kingdom (UK) to generate funds and raise awareness for the victims of recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

The event aimed to bring attention to the plight of those who have lost their homes and loved ones and encourage people to donate generously towards the cause, said a news release received here.

The event was attended by a number of prominent Philanthropists, business community and representatives of INGOs. Engin Altan, a renowned Turkish actor famous for his role as Ertugrul in the popular Turkish drama series Dirilis and Ertugrul especially travelled from Istanbul to participate in the event.

On this occasion, Chairman Khubaib Foundation, Nadeem Ahmed Khan apprised the audience about the current situation in earthquake-affected areas and also appealed for urgent financial assistance and donations for needy people in Turkiye and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Khubaib Foundation is providing a special Ramzan package to orphans, widows and other needy people to give relief to them on edible items during the holy month.

