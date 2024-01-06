Khunjerab Pass to stay open till Jan 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) In a strategic move to boost trade ties, the Khunjerab Pass is all set to stay open till January 16, providing a crucial gateway for commerce between Pakistan and China.

The pass, which connects Gilgit Baltistan to China's Xinjiang region, stands as the highest paved international border, cementing a vital link for both nations, according to Radio Pakistan.

Traditionally closed from November to March due to extreme cold weather conditions, the pass has been temporarily reopened this week specifically to facilitate trade activities.

This development is anticipated to further strengthen economic collaboration between Pakistan and China, leveraging the significance of the Khunjerab Pass as a pivotal conduit for cross-border trade.