Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khuram Nawaz Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on North Waziristan Mir Ali check post expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the brave officers of Pakistan armed forces.

According to Islamabad Media Cell, he said that the martyrdom of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army is intolerable.

The elements involved in this incident of terrorism and their sympathizers should be severely punished.

He said that the officers and youths who sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of the country are the heroes of the nation.

He also extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, President Awami Tehreek North Punjab Qazi Shafiq, President Awami Tehreek Rawalpindi Ghulam Ali Khan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post in North Waziristan and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the military officers.