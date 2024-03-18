Khurram Nawaz Gandapur Condemns Terrorist Attack On Mir Ali Check Post
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khuram Nawaz Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on North Waziristan Mir Ali check post expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the brave officers of Pakistan armed forces
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khuram Nawaz Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on North Waziristan Mir Ali check post expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the brave officers of Pakistan armed forces.
According to Islamabad Media Cell, he said that the martyrdom of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army is intolerable.
The elements involved in this incident of terrorism and their sympathizers should be severely punished.
He said that the officers and youths who sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of the country are the heroes of the nation.
He also extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs.
Meanwhile, President Awami Tehreek North Punjab Qazi Shafiq, President Awami Tehreek Rawalpindi Ghulam Ali Khan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post in North Waziristan and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the military officers.
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers5 minutes ago
-
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody2 minutes ago
-
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace2 minutes ago
-
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed2 minutes ago
-
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US2 minutes ago
-
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers2 minutes ago
-
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan16 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman12 minutes ago