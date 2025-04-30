Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan highlights contributions of workers for country’s economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Wednesday highlighted contributions of workers for the country and said that primary purpose of observing Labor Day is to pay tribute to hardworking laborers whose dedication strengthens the national economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Wednesday highlighted contributions of workers for the country and said that Primary purpose of observing Labor Day is to pay tribute to hardworking laborers whose dedication strengthens the national economy.

In a message issued in connection with International Labor day, he said that day reminds us the tireless struggles, sacrifices and the importance of the rights of workers. He affirmed that the current KP government is committed to the welfare and protection of laborers’ rights.

"Tangible steps are being taken to improve labor laws, ensure social security and provide better wages to workers enabling them to live in society with respect and dignity”, the minister said.

He maintained that KP government has undertaken several initiatives to safeguard fundamental rights of its hardworking citizens.

He further said that 2,056 family flats have been constructed in the Labor Complex in Regi Lalma for workers that would be allotted to industrial workers for residential purposes this year. He said that Workers Welfare board would also provide free hajj facility to industrial workers through balloting this year.