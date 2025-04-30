Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca.

According to Rescue officials, two kids were taking bath into Laal Bhagali Minor canal when they drowned.

Local people rescued the kids in unconscious condition.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca.

The kids were identified as 10 years old Sufyan s/o Sarfraz and 10 years old Azan s/o Asghar.