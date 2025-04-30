Two Kids Fall Unconscious After Drowning In Canal
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM
Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca.
According to Rescue officials, two kids were taking bath into Laal Bhagali Minor canal when they drowned.
Local people rescued the kids in unconscious condition.
Upon receiving information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca.
The kids were identified as 10 years old Sufyan s/o Sarfraz and 10 years old Azan s/o Asghar.
Recent Stories
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal3 minutes ago
-
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates3 minutes ago
-
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs Sub-National Governance Program meeting41 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi vows expansion of NPF welfare, real estate projects41 minutes ago
-
Sensitizing youth about harmful effects of drugs urged41 minutes ago
-
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs13 minutes ago
-
Provincial legal committee holds introductory meeting41 minutes ago
-
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal13 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to provide relief to citizens in heat wave camps41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood51 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing51 minutes ago