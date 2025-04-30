Open Menu

Two Kids Fall Unconscious After Drowning In Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM

Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Two kids fell unconscious as they drowned into the canal while taking bath near Gupal bridge Dunyapur Road, tehsil Karor Pacca.

According to Rescue officials, two kids were taking bath into Laal Bhagali Minor canal when they drowned.

Local people rescued the kids in unconscious condition.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca.

The kids were identified as 10 years old Sufyan s/o Sarfraz and 10 years old Azan s/o Asghar.

Recent Stories

Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

3 minutes ago
 OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in glo ..

OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates

3 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence f ..

BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

25 minutes ago
 PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

29 minutes ago
 ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conf ..

ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference

3 minutes ago
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehm ..

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..

13 minutes ago
 Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting

Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

36 minutes ago
 PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs

PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs

13 minutes ago
 Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 ..

Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal

13 minutes ago
 US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan