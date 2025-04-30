Open Menu

PSL X: Islamabad United Opt To Bowl First Against Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 08:11 PM

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

The 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

The two teams are facing off in the 19th match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Islamabad United remains undefeated so far in the event and currently tops the table with 10 points, while Lahore Qalandars sit in third place with 6 points.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Islamabad United: Andre House, Saimzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Haneen Shah

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Mitchell Lahore Qalandars Sikandar Raza Imad Wasim Sam Billings Shadab Khan Ali Agha Afridi Event Islamabad United

Recent Stories

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

42 seconds ago
 HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

7 minutes ago
 US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

30 minutes ago
 Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

59 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

1 hour ago
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

5 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

5 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

6 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports