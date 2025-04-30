PSL X: Islamabad United Opt To Bowl First Against Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 08:11 PM
The 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X).
The two teams are facing off in the 19th match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Islamabad United remains undefeated so far in the event and currently tops the table with 10 points, while Lahore Qalandars sit in third place with 6 points.
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
Islamabad United: Andre House, Saimzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Haneen Shah
