MD Rizvi Vows Expansion Of NPF Welfare, Real Estate Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday presided over a key meeting with NPF directors and senior Islamabad Police officers to review the progress of welfare initiatives, real estate ventures, and foundation-run services.
A public relations officer told APP that the MD Rizvi directed all directors to ensure maximum benefits for police personnel through ongoing and upcoming projects under the Foundation.
MD Rizvi said the NPF stands committed to supporting police personnel in essential areas including health, education, and housing, adding that particular attention will be given to the welfare of families of martyred officers.
He said comprehensive measures were underway to enhance facilities, including modern residential projects, schools, and healthcare services for police personnel and their families.
Rizvi said the Foundation had also planned several new welfare and real estate projects in the coming months to ensure sustainable support for the police force.
