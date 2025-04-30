PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts another blockbuster as Lahore Qalandars takes on Islamabad United in a high-octane battle between two of PSL's most entertaining franchises. The HBL PSL Match 19 is between the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Islamabad's dominance continue? Or will Lahore's firepower conquer the United's den?

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United

Look at Lahore Qalandars' performance against Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars played 19 matches against Islamabad United, and both teams won nine. So, both are the favourites to win the 19th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches with a 42.55 win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have performed well recently and have won the PSL championship twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will continue playing good cricket and be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55 of these matches, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The 5th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played their 6th match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars won the toss this time and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

United faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

The 5th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have played six matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings and losing against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +0.543 and is in 3rd place on the PSL 10 Points table with 6 points.

Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Islamabad United has played five matches this season and won them all. The Net Run Rate of Islamabad United is currently +2.342 and is leading the PSL 10 Points table with 10 points.

PSL 10 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of Lahore Qalandars' and Islamabad United's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 19.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The Lahore Qalandars' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 19 will include the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 for Islamabad United in PSL 2025 Match 19 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 19 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeepers

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 19.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 19. However, Lahore Qalandars are playing well this season. We predict that Islamabad United will win the 19th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

PSL 10 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score