UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Gets 60 Years Jail In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Killer gets 60 years jail in Sargodha

The Judge of special Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded collectively 60 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in abduction for ransom case of Darya Khan Police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Judge of special Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded collectively 60 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in abduction for ransom case of Darya Khan Police station.

Court sources said on Friday that on April 30, 2013 the accused Ahmad Khan Baloch abducted a trader named Hashim of Darya Khan and released the trader after receiving ransom amount Rs. 0.5 million and fled.

Police have arrested the accused Ahmad Khan some two weeks back and presented Challans in the Anti Terrorist Court for trial.

After proving changes of abduction and ransom, the learned judge of ATC has awarded collectively 60 jail imprisonment to the culprit Ahmad Khan and confiscated all his property.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Jail Sargodha Darya Khan April All Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

FDI inflows indicate restoration of investors' con ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

14 minutes ago

Spanish Airlines Iberia, Vueling Cancel 50 Flights ..

16 minutes ago

China Reaches 2019 Target for Job Creation in Firs ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $59.54 a barrel T ..

33 minutes ago

Azhar Ali to lead Test matches, Babar Azam to T20s

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.