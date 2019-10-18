Killer gets 60 years jail in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

The Judge of special Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded collectively 60 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in abduction for ransom case of Darya Khan Police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Judge of special Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded collectively 60 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in abduction for ransom case of Darya Khan Police station.

Court sources said on Friday that on April 30, 2013 the accused Ahmad Khan Baloch abducted a trader named Hashim of Darya Khan and released the trader after receiving ransom amount Rs. 0.5 million and fled.

Police have arrested the accused Ahmad Khan some two weeks back and presented Challans in the Anti Terrorist Court for trial.

After proving changes of abduction and ransom, the learned judge of ATC has awarded collectively 60 jail imprisonment to the culprit Ahmad Khan and confiscated all his property.