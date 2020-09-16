UrduPoint.com
KP Allows Opening Of Marriage Halls Under SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

KP allows opening of marriage halls under SOPs

Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the opening of Marriage Halls and Marquees subject to observance standard operating procedures (SOPs), said an official handout issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the opening of Marriage Halls and Marquees subject to observance standard operating procedures (SOPs), said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

The halls will operate at 50% capacity and spacious seating arrangements should be made ensuring maximum social distance. All staff of the halls should conduct tests of coronavirus before the opening of marriage halls and marquees and avoid crowd at entrances and exit gates.

The directives further urged the management for arranging thermal guns for mandatory temperature testing of each entrant and proper sanitization before the start of the functions and no function should be prolonged for more than two hours.

Furthermore, the management of wedding halls and marquees had been directed for a gap of at least two hours between the two functions.

There will be complete ban on greetings through hugging and efforts will be made to avoid handshake also. All halls should be closed by 10.00 P.M while awareness and precautionary messages should be displayed properly.

