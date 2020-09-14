KP Assembly passes Law Officers Appointment (Amendment) Bill, 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed Law Officers Appointment (Amendment) Bill 2020 regarding the appointments of law officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed Law Officers Appointment (Amendment) Bill 2020 regarding the appointments of law officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad presented the bill in the chair of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The Minister said that after passing the bill the appointments burden of law officers on government would be reduced.

Responding to the remarks of Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami and Salahuddin of Awami National Party, Minister Sultan Muhammad said that the bill was not regarding the appointment of Advocate General but it was regarding the appointment of Additional Advocate General, Assistant Advocate General and other Law Officers.

He said that the appointment of Advocate General was made directly by Governor KP on the recommendation of Chief Minister.