KP Assembly witnesses clash between govt, opposition members

The lawmakers from both sides pushed each other and surrounded the dice of the Speaker.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) A clash took place between government and opposition members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly who pushed each other and surrounded Speaker’s dice here on Tuesday.

Members from both sides exchanged heated arguments, pushed each other and surrounded Speaker Ahmad Ghani’s dice during the house proceedings.

The verbal arguments and heated debates turned into physical bawl as PTI lawmaker Fazal Hakeem Khan was attacked by ANP’s Ahmad Khan Bahadur.

Nighat Orakzai stood on her assembly seat on which Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed warned her over her behavior, saying that he can suspend her for the rest of the session. He also warned other opposition members who resorted to clash and adjourned the session till Friday.