UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Witnesses Clash Between Govt, Opposition Members

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

KP Assembly witnesses clash between govt, opposition members

The lawmakers from both sides pushed each other and surrounded the dice of the Speaker.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) A clash took place between government and opposition members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly who pushed each other and surrounded Speaker’s dice here on Tuesday.

Members from both sides exchanged heated arguments, pushed each other and surrounded Speaker Ahmad Ghani’s dice during the house proceedings.

The verbal arguments and heated debates turned into physical bawl as PTI lawmaker Fazal Hakeem Khan was attacked by ANP’s Ahmad Khan Bahadur.

Nighat Orakzai stood on her assembly seat on which Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed warned her over her behavior, saying that he can suspend her for the rest of the session. He also warned other opposition members who resorted to clash and adjourned the session till Friday.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Chief thanks Mahira Khan for extraordinary supp ..

11 minutes ago

Sophie Turner, Joe spotted at Milan airport amid p ..

24 minutes ago

UAE school students meet Lionel Messi at Expo 2020 ..

31 minutes ago

EAD, CMS extend decade-long partnership to protect ..

46 minutes ago

Women’s Forum Middle East to take place in Abu D ..

46 minutes ago

Romanian Consul-General visits DEWA

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.