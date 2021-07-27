UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Announced Rs 43m For 163 Permanent Disabled Miners

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:04 PM

KP CM announced Rs 43m for 163 permanent disabled miners

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has distributed financial assistance of Rs 43 million among 163 permanently disabled miners, across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has distributed financial assistance of Rs 43 million among 163 permanently disabled miners, across the province.

In a tweet, he said that the PTI government had paid Rs 80 million for educational scholarships to 4700 children of mine workers registered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department.

He said that the provincial government was striving to address problems of mine workers and the step would mitigate their financial hardships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Million

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Balochistan

57 seconds ago

NAVTTC allocates additional trades to GTVC

58 seconds ago

KP Police to commemorate 1st August as 'Youm-e-Gha ..

1 minute ago

Training workshop for Daanish Schools teachers beg ..

1 minute ago

It's a 'cool feeling', says record-breaking Olympi ..

4 minutes ago

Election for reserved seats in AJK to be held on A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.