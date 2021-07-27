KP CM announced Rs 43m for 163 permanent disabled miners

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has distributed financial assistance of Rs 43 million among 163 permanently disabled miners, across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has distributed financial assistance of Rs 43 million among 163 permanently disabled miners, across the province.

In a tweet, he said that the PTI government had paid Rs 80 million for educational scholarships to 4700 children of mine workers registered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department.

He said that the provincial government was striving to address problems of mine workers and the step would mitigate their financial hardships.