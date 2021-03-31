KP CM directs inclusion of PTF proposed schemes in AIP or ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for the inclusion of the developmental schemes proposed during Provincial Task Force (PTF) meetings in the upcoming Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) or Annual Development Program (ADP) and completion of all important projects on priority basis.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Provincial Task Force on merged districts held here Wednesday to review the overall security situation, development and reforms initiatives and extension of provincial departments to newly merged district Kurram.

Besides provincial cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt.Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other civil and military high ups attended the meeting.

The chief minister while agreeing with the proposal of establishing integrated tourism zones in district Kurram, directed the authorities of tourism department to devise a comprehensive plan regarding establishment of Integrated Tourism Zones in all merged districts including Kurram in consultation with concerned district administration.

He further directed the authorities concerned to complete process of creation of new posts for educational institutions and health care facilities in Kurram district at the earliest adding that all vacant posts in district administration also be filled on priority basis.

While briefing the forum about overall developmental portfolio of Kurram district it was told that multiple projects worth Rs. 36 billion had been reflected in current Annual Development Program (ADP) and Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The authorities on the occasion proposed rehabilitation and construction of 10 different roads to ensure efficient utilization of mineral resources of the district.

The meeting was further informed that a total of six potential tourist sites had been identified in the district which needed to be developed on sustainable basis.

In order to ensure efficient use of local resources, the forum has agreed in principle to launch integrated development program worth Rs. 2100 million in district Orakzai directing the planning and development department to review the proposed program and to take necessary steps to reflect it in the next Annual Development Program.

Similarly, it was decided to establish camping pods and tourist resort at Samana a tourist spot of district Orakzai. In order to restore electric supply in Upper Orakzai, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on 132 KV Ghiljo grid station and power transmission line as well.

The meeting also agreed to the proposals regarding conversion of model school Orakzai into FC Model School and up-gradation of BHU Mamu Zai to RHC and directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to this effect.

Briefing about the performance of police in district Orakzai, the forum was informed that all the levies and Khasadar of district have been absorbed into regular police adding that training of 372 police personnel has been completed whereas additional 600 police personnel were under training at Orakzai Scouts Klaya, Police Lines Kohat and Swabi.

It was further informed that since April 2019, a total of 300 FIRs have been lodged and timely action was taken against the outlaws, culprits and offenders.

Recruitment against 370 vacant positions of constables in merged areas has been started however criteria for the appointment of female police officials has been relaxed for district Orakzai in current recruitment process so that local females could be inducted into strength of police in the district, the authority told.