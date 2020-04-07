KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 10,000 tests a day: Ajmal

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to enhance the testing capacity of coronavirus diagnostic to 10,000 tests per day across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to enhance the testing capacity of coronavirus diagnostic to 10,000 tests per day across the province.

Talking to ptv news, Ajmal Wazir said the government was taking all possible measures to equip the doctors and medical staff against the corona pandemic with the required protective gears on priority basis.

He said due to shortage of protective gears in the market the government was facing problems, however, he added that so far equipments with the cost of Rs 1.3 billion have been purchased while more would be purchased soon.

The Adviser urged the general public to follow the guidelines provided by the government in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.