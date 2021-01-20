UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Observe Inter-faith Harmony Week From Feb 6: Wazirzada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt to observe inter-faith harmony week from Feb 6: Wazirzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would observe Inter-faith harmony week from February 6 for promotion of tolerance, brotherhood, unity and peace in the province, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada.

Presiding over a meeting in Mardan to chalk out strategy for the inter-faith harmony week, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking pragmatic measures for promotion of inter-faith harmony in the society, adding that minorities are completely free in Pakistan like other religions of the country.

He said the purpose of celebrating inter-faith harmony week is to invite Ulemas and religious scholars of all religions and sects and constitute committees at provincial and district levels to promote brotherhood and tolerance among people.

He said that PTI government was committed to promote inter-faith harmony as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said soon Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would convene inter-faith harmony meeting to give a strong message to the world that people of all religions and sects are like a family in Pakistan and enjoy complete religious freedom.

The meeting was attended by MPA Roi Kumar, MPA Ranjit Singh, Anuk Hashmat, Bishop Arnett, Chaudhary Mohan Lal, Katib of Shah Mosque, Rehmat Elahi from Chitral and Maulana Shoaib and other religious scholars and Ulema and notables.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Mardan Bishop Chitral February Mosque Family All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

31 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

46 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.