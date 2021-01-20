KP Govt to observe inter-faith harmony week from Feb 6: Wazirzada

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would observe Inter-faith harmony week from February 6 for promotion of tolerance, brotherhood, unity and peace in the province, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada.

Presiding over a meeting in Mardan to chalk out strategy for the inter-faith harmony week, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking pragmatic measures for promotion of inter-faith harmony in the society, adding that minorities are completely free in Pakistan like other religions of the country.

He said the purpose of celebrating inter-faith harmony week is to invite Ulemas and religious scholars of all religions and sects and constitute committees at provincial and district levels to promote brotherhood and tolerance among people.

He said that PTI government was committed to promote inter-faith harmony as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said soon Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would convene inter-faith harmony meeting to give a strong message to the world that people of all religions and sects are like a family in Pakistan and enjoy complete religious freedom.

The meeting was attended by MPA Roi Kumar, MPA Ranjit Singh, Anuk Hashmat, Bishop Arnett, Chaudhary Mohan Lal, Katib of Shah Mosque, Rehmat Elahi from Chitral and Maulana Shoaib and other religious scholars and Ulema and notables.