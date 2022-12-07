KP minister reviews progress on ongoing development projects

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Housing Amjad Ali on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the ongoing development projects in PK-6 at Tehsil Municipal Office Brikot here.

Tehsil Chairman Kashif Ali Khan also participated in the meeting. The heads and representatives of the district departments briefed the provincial minister about the four-year performance and ongoing projects.

The issued orders to the concerned departments were to ensure progress in the development works on time while continuously monitoring the ongoing schemes and projects.

He also stressed ensuring transparency, including ensuring progress in the projects. While reviewing the improvement in the educational structure in Tehsil Brikot, the provincial minister also issued instructions to the authorities for starting classes in the upgraded and newly constructed educational institutions.

Regarding ongoing projects in the health sector, he expressed satisfaction over the progress and also emphasized completing the arrangements to inaugurate the completed projects and make them available to the public.

In agricultural, livestock and farmer-friendly projects, the provincial minister issued orders to ensure transparency and merit.

On this occasion, the provincial minister said that the present provincial government is paying special attention to the development of backward areas and that is the reason why work is going on in the most backward areas of Brikot on mega projects including university, scouts center, paraplegic center and road infrastructure.

Provincial Minister Dr. Amjad Ali said that along with education, public health and road projects, they are focusing on the development of agriculture and livestock in the area and the restoration of flood-affected irrigation channels. He said that most of the projects are in the completion stage and soon the fruits of these projects will start reaching the people.