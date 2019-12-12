UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP PA Body On Procedures, Conduct Of Business Meets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

KP PA body on Procedures, Conduct of Business meets

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Procedures and Conduct of Business discussed proposed amendments relating to Conduct of Business Rules 1988

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Procedures and Conduct of business discussed proposed amendments relating to Conduct of Business Rules 1988.

The committee meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmud Jan among and attended by MPAs including Sahibzada Sanaullah, Arshad Ayub, Muhammad Idrees, Asia Khatttak, Muhammad Arif, Naeema Kishwar and officials concerned.

The meeting thoroughly discussed KP Assembly Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules 1988 and the proposals of the committee members relating to the subject.

Members concurred that amendments to rules were need of the hour keeping in view the developments being witnessed after 18th amendment.

It was said that proposals for new amendments had been forwarded after studying the rules of National Assembly, Senate and legislatures of other provinces, and to achieve objective of uniformity.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Asia

Recent Stories

Core Committee condemns PIC lawyers attack; disapp ..

1 minute ago

Namibia sets aside 1 bln USD for power

1 minute ago

AJK assembly approves amendments in CrPC to regist ..

2 minutes ago

Scottish Police Discover Suspicious Device Near Po ..

2 minutes ago

Mali set sights on political talks in bid to defus ..

6 minutes ago

China allocates 5.24 bln yuan for disaster relief

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.