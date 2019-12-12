KP PA body on Procedures, Conduct of Business meets

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Procedures and Conduct of business discussed proposed amendments relating to Conduct of Business Rules 1988.

The committee meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmud Jan among and attended by MPAs including Sahibzada Sanaullah, Arshad Ayub, Muhammad Idrees, Asia Khatttak, Muhammad Arif, Naeema Kishwar and officials concerned.

The meeting thoroughly discussed KP Assembly Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules 1988 and the proposals of the committee members relating to the subject.

Members concurred that amendments to rules were need of the hour keeping in view the developments being witnessed after 18th amendment.

It was said that proposals for new amendments had been forwarded after studying the rules of National Assembly, Senate and legislatures of other provinces, and to achieve objective of uniformity.