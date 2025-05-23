KP Parliamentarians urged to sensitize masses on children, mothers nutrition

Experts at advocacy dialogue here Friday said that stunting in children was a serious health issue and urged parliamentarians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to create awareness about importance of an advanced nutrition vital for mothers children health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Experts at advocacy dialogue here Friday said that stunting in children was a serious health issue and urged parliamentarians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to create awareness about importance of an advanced nutrition vital for mothers children health.

These views were expressed by different speakers during nutrition advocacy dialogue on "empowering maternal nutrition: prioritizing breastfeeding promotion and enforcing the international code of marketing of breast-milk substitutes" organized by Save the Children with assistance of UNICEF and KP Assembly here at local hotel on Friday.

Speaker KP Assembly Babar Salim Swati, MPAs Nelofar Zeb, Shehla Banu, Taj Muhammad, Mian Sharafat Ali, Rangaz Khan, Ahmed Kundi, Muhammad Arif, Anwar Khan and others.

PPP Parliamentary leader Ahmad Kundi said that constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed life of mothers and children and assured all possible support to the organizers.

Aien Khan Afridi, UNICEF nutrition specialist said that Federal Government has launched childhood protection and welfare program.

He said that about two million children were stunted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging KP Govt to concentrate on fulfillment of these children food needs.

Through breastfeeding, about 35 stunted children out of 100 could be saved.

The other speakers said that stunted in 40 percent children in Pakistan has widely been termed as a growing threat to future of young generation and called for massive investment and robust awareness campaign about advanced nutrition for a better mother-child health.

Driven by poverty, socioeconomic disparities, and chronic malnutrition, the issue now affects nearly 40% of children under the age of five, according to recent health surveys.

More pervasive than polio or hepatitis, stunting is not merely a health concern—it is a silent emergency with profound implications for national development.

It occurs when children are deprived of essential nutrition, clean water, and healthcare in their formative years.

Beyond physical limitations, stunting also hinders brain development, leading to poor academic performance, reduced economic productivity, and greater vulnerability to disease.

Provincial Ministers, health professionals, media representatives, and NGO officials attended and the experts underscored the urgent need to combat this public health challenge.

Azam Kiani, National Project Manager at Save the Children, highlighted alarming statistics from the National Nutrition Survey 2018 and said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 40% of children under five are stunted, 15% wasted, 23.1% underweight, and 12.9% overweight. Over 56% are anemic, and only 60.8% are exclusively breastfed—a comparatively positive figure.

“The nutritional status of women and adolescents is equally concerning,” he added. “Nearly 38.2% of women are anemic, 47.7% lack Vitamin A, and a staggering 76.

4% are deficient in Vitamin D. Among adolescent girls, 56.2% suffer from anemia, 15.3% are overweight, and 8.5% are obese.”

Kiani emphasized the need for age- and gender-specific interventions, stressing that such efforts must be prioritized at both national and provincial levels.

He also noted ongoing engagements with religious leaders and plans for similar sessions with lawmakers to build broader support.

Shiza Hameed, National Project Coordinator at Save the Children, highlighted the critical importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months.

She warned against the aggressive marketing of formula milk and called for strict enforcement of laws promoting breastfeeding.

“Malnutrition costs Pakistan an estimated $7.6 billion annually—around 3% of its GDP,” she pointed out, adding that the global breast milk substitute industry is valued at $55 billion.

Dr. Fazal Majeed, Director of Nutrition at the Directorate General Health Services, linked malnutrition to poverty, unemployment, and climate change.

He noted that KP had enacted the Protection of Breastfeeding Act in 2015 and established breastfeeding corners in 22 major hospitals and at Bacha Khan International Airport under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

“Stunted children today mean a stunted economy tomorrow,” he warned. “We’re not just talking about short stature—we’re talking about lost human potential.”

He said the crisis is most acute in rural and underdeveloped districts, where stunting rates exceed 50%. Initiatives such as the Nausnoma (Growth) Centres under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are offering financial support to encourage balanced nutrition among the underprivileged. However, despite efforts like the Ehsaas Nutrition Program and expanded awareness campaigns, progress remains slow.

Experts believe only a multi-sectoral strategy—encompassing food security, maternal health, sanitation, education, and poverty reduction—can effectively address the issue. International agencies, including UNICEF and the World Bank, have cautioned that without urgent action, Pakistan will continue to suffer massive economic losses and deepening social inequality.

“This is not just about feeding children but the country's future safety,” said Dr Majeed.

He said it is a right time about massive investing in Pakistan’s future. No nation can progress when nearly half its children are deprived of the chance to reach their full potential.”

Participants at the seminar urged lawmakers and media professionals to play a proactive role in raising public awareness through news features, educational programming, and advocacy.

As Pakistan aspires to regional economic leadership, addressing child stunting must become a national priority. The strength of the country’s economy will ultimately depend on the health and potential of its youngest citizens.