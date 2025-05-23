Three terrorists killed, 6 escape after encounter with CTD Punjab

Three terrorists were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on intelligence inputs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Three terrorists were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on intelligence inputs.

The CTD sources here said that there was a heavy exchange of fire between the CTD and the terrorists near Rehmani Khel Mor in Mianwali district of Punjab, while 6 terrorists escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

They said that indiscriminate firing was opened on the team going to arrest the terrorists; the terrorists escaped in the retaliatory action, and rifles, three hand grenades, bullets and explosives were recovered.

Furthermore, the CTD authorities said that the CTD is conducting an operation to arrest the escaped terrorists, a blockade has been set up near Rehmani Khel Mor.

They said that the process of identifying the slain terrorists is underway, the terrorists had planned to carry out major attacks on police posts.