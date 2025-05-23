PPP Takes Initiative For Education, Skills Promotion Of Women In Malakand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has launched a comprehensive initiative to promote the education and training of women in Malakand
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has launched a comprehensive initiative to promote the education and training of women in Malakand.
Muhammad Humayun Khan, the central secretary general PPP, who also hails from the region has welcomed the step and said that this step by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reflects his deep affection for Malakand. Pakistan People’s Party has always advocated for women's rights.
Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari have always worked to ensure women's rights.
The purpose of these training centres is to empower women. The PPP Secretary General stated that these centres will provide women with numerous opportunities to enhance their skills and contribute to shaping the country’s future.
He added that the coming era belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party. Pakistan is a witness to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tireless efforts for the country’s progress.
Humayun Khan expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Malakand to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for providing women in Malakand with a valuable opportunity to grow.
APP/aqk
