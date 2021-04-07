KP Seed Council approves 41 new food varieties for cultivation

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Seed Council on Wednesday formally approved 41 new food varieties for cultivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Seed Council on Wednesday formally approved 41 new food varieties for cultivation.

The meeting of KP Seed Council with Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan in chair was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Research, Dr Abdul Rauf, agriculture scientists, members of technical committee and experts at Pir Sabaq agriculture research institute in Nowshera.

These varieties were properly scrutinized and declared fit for cultivation after a long research work conducted by experts in different research centers in KP.

The new varieties include Lemon, Garlic, date, Tangerine, Beans, Peach, Pear, Strawberry, Rice, Wheat, Mustard, Maize, Sugarcane, Orange, Pulses imported from Punjab and others.

Chairman KP Seed Council and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan while appreciating the efforts of agriculture scientists and experts said the agriculture sector could be developed on modern lines through joint efforts and adaptation of inclusive strategy for achieving all goals within stipulated time.

The Minister said the cultivation of new verities would help increase per acre production and bring prosperity in the lives of farmers and agriculture growers besides making positive effects on economy and agricultural growth.

While appreciating efforts of concerned officials of the department, the minister directed for strengthening of coordination for betterment of department and people.