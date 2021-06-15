UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Present Budget 2021-22 On 18th June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:53 PM

KP to present budget 2021-22 on 18th June

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to present its budget for the year 2021-22 on June 18th (Friday) at 03:00 p.m. at the provincial assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to present its budget for the year 2021-22 on June 18th (Friday) at 03:00 p.m. at the provincial assembly session.

According to the official sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget would have a volume of over Rs 1000 billion in which over Rs 205 billion would be allocated for Annual Development Program (ADP).

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Provincial Assembly June Government Billion P

Recent Stories

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

8 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 minutes ago

National campaign for safety of life and property ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Govt. presents largest development budget o ..

12 minutes ago

Bahawalpur, Cholistan receive heavy rain

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.