KP To Present Budget 2021-22 On 18th June
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:53 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to present its budget for the year 2021-22 on June 18th (Friday) at 03:00 p.m. at the provincial assembly session.
According to the official sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget would have a volume of over Rs 1000 billion in which over Rs 205 billion would be allocated for Annual Development Program (ADP).