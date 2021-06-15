KP to present budget 2021-22 on 18th June

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to present its budget for the year 2021-22 on June 18th (Friday) at 03:00 p.m. at the provincial assembly session.

According to the official sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget would have a volume of over Rs 1000 billion in which over Rs 205 billion would be allocated for Annual Development Program (ADP).