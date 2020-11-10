KP Wildlife dept reissues tender seeking bids for hunting Markhor, Ibex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife department has re-tendered permits for Trophy Hunting of four Markhors and ten Ibexes for the current hunting season starting from December 2020 to April 2021.

Earlier, the department had issued tenders a few days earlier, but the bids from hunters and experienced outfitters were low from last years' price of selling permits, informed an official of Wildlife Department.

He said in the year 2019-20, KP Wildlife had sold Markhor permits up to to US Dollar 150,000 which is the highest bid in the history of Trophy Hunting scheme started in early 90's in the country.

Advertisements have been floated in the press and bidders were asked to submit their offer till November 24, 2020 along with a call deposit of Rs 100,000 with Wildlife department for hunting of Markhor and Rs 10,000 for Ibex.

The bids will be opened on same day (November 24) in presence of bidders and permits will be given to the highest bidders, the official said who asked on condition of anonymity.

In order to attract maximum number of people and advertise biding internationally, the offer has also been notified in all the leading newspaper of English and urdu languages and websites of international organizations dealing with wildlife.

After completion of the bidding process, permits will be allowed and hunting will start from December 10, to April, 2021.

It merits an insertion here that Trophy Hunting Scheme was introduced by Wildlife department for the preservation of Markhor.

Under the scheme, communities are involved in conservation of wildlife and the revenue generated from sale of hunting permits of protected animals were mostly spent on development of respective communities. The trophy hunting will be permissible only in protected areas managed with community participation in District Chitral and Kohistan. Pakistani hunters are also encouraged to apply for trophy hunting of Himalayan Ibex in Chitral.

The minimum trophy hunting fee for this trophy is Rs 100,000 per animal.

However the award of permit will be on the basis of highest bids. No export permit for export of this trophy will be issued in any case. Successful hunters-outfitters are expected to conduct entire hunt themselves including security arrangements, transportation, boarding and lodging.

The advertisement also warns hunters that hunting of Markhor and Ibex is an extremely challenging sport that requires complete physical fitness and patience.

The hunters should be prepared for rugged difficult slopes, extremely cold weather as well as irregular flights from Chiltral. "While December and January are most suitable months for hunting of the wild goat with long spiral horns," advised the department.

The CITIES export permit will be issued by Government of Pakistan for hunted trophies of Markhor on recommendations of KP Wildlife department.