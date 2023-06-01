UrduPoint.com

Kundi Condemns Attack On Polio Team In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kundi condemns attack on polio team in North Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the attack on a polio vaccination team in North Waziristan the other day.

In a press statement, the state minister said the attack on the polio team was tantamount to an attack on humanity.

He said the elimination of polio disease was the need of the hour to save humanity and especially the children of our region from lifelong disability.

Kundi said that the security forces of Pakistan had a history of sacrifices they rendered to save the homeland and humanity.

He emphasized that every soldier in the security forces was a source of pride for the nation, and their bravery and sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party, advised his party workers to actively participate in the success of the polio campaign.

