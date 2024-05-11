Kundi Prioritizes Establishment Of Best Relations Between KP, Federation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday prioritized his agenda of establishing best relations between the federation and the province in the larger interest of the people.
He stated this during meetings with different delegations and dignitaries who came at Kundi Model Farm here to congratulate him over his appointment as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.
He said that serving the people, establishing best relations between the province and federation, getting rights of province from federation and ending deprivations would be his priorities.
The governor said that the doors of the Governor's House will be opened to citizens 24 hours daily while one-day will be reserved on weekly basis exclusively for the public.
On the first day of Governor Faisal Karim Kandi's arrival at his home town Dera Ismail Khan, a large number of people including party workers, political and social leaders visited ‘Kundi Model Farm’ to congratulate him over his appointment as governor.
Former Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Shia Ulema Council’s Vice President Allama Tauqeer, Dera Press Club President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, General Secretary Iqbal Bhatti, Union Nazims of various Union Councils besides other individuals and delegations from Dera Ismail Khan, Paharpur, Paroa and Tank met with the governor.
They termed appointment of Faisal Karim Kundi as a governor a good omen for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for southern districts of the province.
APP/akt
