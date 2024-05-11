Open Menu

Kundi Prioritizes Establishment Of Best Relations Between KP, Federation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kundi prioritizes establishment of best relations between KP, Federation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday prioritized his agenda of establishing best relations between the federation and the province in the larger interest of the people.

He stated this during meetings with different delegations and dignitaries who came at Kundi Model Farm here to congratulate him over his appointment as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.

He said that serving the people, establishing best relations between the province and federation, getting rights of province from federation and ending deprivations would be his priorities.

The governor said that the doors of the Governor's House will be opened to citizens 24 hours daily while one-day will be reserved on weekly basis exclusively for the public.

On the first day of Governor Faisal Karim Kandi's arrival at his home town Dera Ismail Khan, a large number of people including party workers, political and social leaders visited ‘Kundi Model Farm’ to congratulate him over his appointment as governor.

Former Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Shia Ulema Council’s Vice President Allama Tauqeer, Dera Press Club President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, General Secretary Iqbal Bhatti, Union Nazims of various Union Councils besides other individuals and delegations from Dera Ismail Khan, Paharpur, Paroa and Tank met with the governor.

They termed appointment of Faisal Karim Kundi as a governor a good omen for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for southern districts of the province.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kandi Dera Ismail Khan Tank Faisal Karim Kundi From Best

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

4 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

5 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

8 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

16 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

16 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

16 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

17 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan