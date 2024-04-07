KVDA Distributed 4000 Complimentary Saplings Among Students Of Kalash Valley
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Kalash Valley Development Authority, distributed free saplings among the students of Government High School Bron Bomburit in order to make the area green.
Director General KVDA Minhasuddin was the guest on this occasion.
In this regard, a brief event was also organized in High School Bron, in which the principal of the school and other experts highlighted the importance and benefits of trees and plants.
In the plantation drive, the forest department provided free saplings with the support of a non-governmental organization. A total of 25000 saplings were distributed free in the same school.
Speaking on this occasion, Director General Minhasuddin said that apart from this, he also distributed 700 fruit trees to the people for free and told the local people about their importance so that they not only plant these plants but also cultivate them with care.
Munhasuddin further said that Chitral is a dry zone with no monsoon rains, due to which people often face massive loss of life and property in case of floods. It was clear to the school children and teachers in this event that if they plant more trees, they can avoid the flood damage, as trees act as a natural check dam, he said.
School Principal Sanaullah said "we have to educate our younger generation about the importance of plants for their healthier lives".
Owais Ahmed, Project Manager said that they have distributed more than 4000 free plants in Kalash Valley and educated the children about the benefits and importance of these plants. "One plant provides us with more than Rs. 70,000 of free oxygen in a year and these plants grow up and have a very positive impact on our environment and can keep Chitral green and clean", he added.
APP/ghf/ijz/1050
