Lakki Police arrest 8 drug dealers in one week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics eradication team in a joint operation arrested eight narcotics dealers and recovered more than 21 kilogrma hashish, 1,424 gram Ice drug, four kilogram heroin over the last week.

According to police, the crackdown against narcotics dealers has been launched in the light of directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and district police officer Zia Uddin Ahmed to make society free from menace of drugs and narcotics.

The NET and police conducted various operations in different parts of the district, recovering a total of 21,630 kilograms of hashish, 4.335 kilograms heroin and 1.424 kilogram Ice drug and arrested eight narcotics dealers including inter-provincial drug-peddlers.

The cases were registered against arrested accused in different police stations. The district police have appealed the people to cooperate with the police in purging the society from the menace of drug by identifying the elements involved in narcotics business.