UrduPoint.com

Lakki Police Arrest 8 Drug Dealers In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Lakki Police arrest 8 drug dealers in one week

The district police and Narcotics eradication team in a joint operation arrested eight narcotics dealers and recovered more than 21 kilogrma hashish, 1,424 gram Ice drug, four kilogram heroin over the last week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics eradication team in a joint operation arrested eight narcotics dealers and recovered more than 21 kilogrma hashish, 1,424 gram Ice drug, four kilogram heroin over the last week.

According to police, the crackdown against narcotics dealers has been launched in the light of directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and district police officer Zia Uddin Ahmed to make society free from menace of drugs and narcotics.

The NET and police conducted various operations in different parts of the district, recovering a total of 21,630 kilograms of hashish, 4.335 kilograms heroin and 1.424 kilogram Ice drug and arrested eight narcotics dealers including inter-provincial drug-peddlers.

The cases were registered against arrested accused in different police stations. The district police have appealed the people to cooperate with the police in purging the society from the menace of drug by identifying the elements involved in narcotics business.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs From

Recent Stories

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre holds seminar o ..

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre holds seminar on World Mental Health Day

1 minute ago
 Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key town in Donet ..

Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key town in Donetsk

1 minute ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran K ..

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 International biker dies in road mishap

International biker dies in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Provision of quality health facilities foremost pr ..

Provision of quality health facilities foremost priority of govt: CM

4 minutes ago
 Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sana ..

Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sanaullah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.