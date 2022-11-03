Lambi Judai legendary folk singer Reshma remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The nation remembered iconic folk singer Reshma also called the Nightingale of Desert on her 9th death anniversary on Thursday and paid glowing tributes to her unforgettable contribution for entertainment industry.

She was highly dynamic and versatile singer, who enthralled the world with her powerful singing. Her singing style in Punjabi was full-throated and unabashedly mesmerizing. She was awarded several national awards including the prestigious award Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan.

Reshma rose to fame at a very young age of 12 years old. She was spotted singing at Shahbaz Qalander's shrine by tv and radio producer Saleem Gilani, who recorded her song 'Laal Meri' on Pakistan radio which became a massive hit among the masses, electronic channels reported.

Due to pirated tapes at that time her songs became famous across the border.

It was in the year 1980's when Reshma was able to perform live in India. Subhash Ghai used her voice in the film Hero, which featured one of her most famous songs, 'Lambi Judai'.

Born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara household, her family rehabilitated to Karachi after the partition of India. Her fans gave her the title of 'Nightingale of Desert'.

Some of her famous songs include 'Dama Dam Mast Kalandar', 'Hai O Rabba nahion lagda dil mera', 'Sun charkhe DI mithi mithi hook mahiya meinu yaad aunda', 'Lambi Judai' and 'Akhiyan no rehen de akhyan de kol kol'.

Reshma was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 1980s.

She died due to throat cancer in 2013 after being in coma for a month. With her death, country lost a legendary singer and her services would always be remembered for a long time to come.