Last Date To Apply For Ehsaas Undergrad Scholarship Extended Till Dec 31: Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday announced an extension in the last date to submit scholarship applications for the year 2021 till December 31

Earlier, November 30, 2021 was the last date for the online submission of applications.

"Given the delays in the admission process at several public sector universities in the country, the last date for Ehsaas scholarship applications has just been extended. The decision has been made to enable a maximum number of deserving students to apply for this opportunity", said Dr. Sania in an official statement.

Since the reopening of the portal in the first week of September 2021, as many as 77,210 applications have been submitted and 23,740 application cases are in process of submission.

The Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarships are targeted at students from low-income families earning less than Rs 45,000 a month and marginalized regions to assist them in their undergraduate studies.

135 public sector universities recognized by the Higher education Commission are part of this programme.

Students enrolled in 4 to 5-year undergraduate programmes of public sector universities are eligible to submit scholarship applications for the year 2021. Eligible students can apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/.

In the last two years, 142,000 Ehsaas scholarships were awarded to undergraduate students nationwide. This year also, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship covers the hundred percent tuition fee and a monthly stipend.

Recipients who had secured Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship in the last two years will continue receiving scholarship till the completion of undergraduate degree based on their academic performance.

Total budget of the programme is Rs. 24 billion. Over 4 years, 200,000 undergraduate scholarships will be awarded on a need and merit basis. 50% of scholarships are reserved for girls.

