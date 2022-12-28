UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Social Accounting Matrix For Balochistan's Economy Held At BUITEMS

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Launch of Social Accounting Matrix for Balochistan's economy held at BUITEMS

International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in conjunction with Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and Saradar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) organized a launch of the Social Accounting Matrix (SAM) for Balochistan's Economy, Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :International food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in conjunction with Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and Saradar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) organized a launch of the Social Accounting Matrix (SAM) for Balochistan's Economy, Wednesday.

This work was carried out under the auspices of the Pakistan Agriculture Capacity Enhancement Program (PACE). Prior to the commencement of this project approximately one year ago, several pieces of training were provided to students and faculty to increase their capacity for collecting, analyzing, and constructing the Balochistan Social Accounting Matrix.

This ceremony was held at BUITEMS. An IFPRI team member initiated a preliminary discussion about SAM Balochistan with students and faculty.

The Pro-vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan welcomed to all the attendees in his speech.

During this session, the Secretary of Implementation, Planning, and Development Mr. Ghulam Mustafa lauded the efforts of IFPRI and BUITEMS on the SAM Balochistan.

The ceremony finished with the distribution of certificates.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS delivered a vote of thanks to Mr. Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Wajid Rana, and his team.

