Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel Held At Romania

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep , 2023) Launching Ceremony of state-of-the-art Offshore Patrol Vessel, PNS HUNAIN (Desig) being built for Pakistan Navy was held at M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the importance of maritime security under the prevailing conventional and non-conventional maritime threats to energy and trade highways passing through Indian Ocean Region. In this context, he underscored that Pakistan Navy has tremendous contribution in successfully providing a secure sea environment for maritime trade since 2004. The Admiral expressed his confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art weapons/ sensors suite, will further strengthen combat capability of PN Fleet in safeguarding maritime frontiers while ensuring Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region, especially in the Arabian Sea.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also commended the exceptional professionalism and dedication of DAMEN Shipyard in putting steel into a warship in short span of time, while underscoring the trust and confidence of Pakistan Navy in M/s DAMEN. M/s DAMEN has earned this trust after induction and good performance of first Batch of OPVs i.e. PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK in Pakistan Navy.

The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Romanian Government and Navy, Pakistan Navy, M/s DAMEN and notables from Pakistani community in Romania.

